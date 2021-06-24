Baba Ijesha Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges

June 24, 2021 101

Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known Baba Ijesha a Nollywood actor has pleaded not guilty to the offence of sexually assaulting a minor.

Baba Ijesha was brought before a Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Baba Ijesha’s Plea

He was arraigned by the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on a six-count of attempted sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and indecent treatment of a child.

He however pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

Bail

Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the DPP subsequently told trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, to remand the defendant (Baba Ijesha) in a correctional facility pending the commencement of trial.

The defence team led by two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Babatunde Ogala and Dada Awosika, however, informed the court that the defence team had filed a bail application and had served same on the prosecution.

Ogala specifically prayed that the court grant them an audience to argue the bail application. Adeyemi swiftly opposed the request stating that her team is yet to verify the medical reports which the defense intends to rely on for his bail consideration.

Justice Taiwo granted the request of the defense team and asked parties to argue the bail application.