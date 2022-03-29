fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONFLIGHT SCHEDULESNEWSLETTER

Azman Air Suspends Operations Over Kaduna Airport Attack

March 29, 2022068
Azman Air Suspends Operations Over Kaduna Airport Attack

Azman Air has announced the suspension of flights to Kaduna over the recent attack on the Kaduna international airport.

The airline‘s management disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Saturday that gunmen had shot into the runway of the airport, killing a security guard. The gunmen were, however, repelled by security operatives.

An Azman Air flight was said to have been delayed for 44 minutes as a result of the incident, but passengers on the aircraft flew safely from Kaduna to Lagos.

Azman Air said the suspension is to ensure that the safety of travellers and workers is guaranteed.

“The management of Azman Air will like to inform the general public that we will be halting our operations into Kaduna airport for a few days,” the statement read.

“We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the management to re-evaluate its operational procedures in the airport to ensure maximum safety of equipment, staff and passengers are fully guaranteed.

“The bedrock of our operations is safety and we will continue to explore every option to aid its delivery to the highest standard.”

Nigeria’s Inflation May Worsen, IMF Reveals Why

About Author

Azman Air Suspends Operations Over Kaduna Airport Attack
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
January 22, 20190403

Gold Steadies on Improving Risk Sentiment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices held steady on Monday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its multi-year interest rate hike cycle were offset by improving
Read More
Bernie Sanders INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 22, 20200366

Bernie Sanders Warns Russia to Steer Clear of U.S. Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has condemned Russia for its reported attempts to help his campaign, telling it to “stay out of America
Read More
Crude Oil Market COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 12, 20190344

OPEC not Responsible for Fixing Oil Prices – Barkindo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammad Barkindo, has said the exporting group is not in the busines
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.