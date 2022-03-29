Azman Air Suspends Operations Over Kaduna Airport Attack

March 29, 2022 68

Azman Air has announced the suspension of flights to Kaduna over the recent attack on the Kaduna international airport.

The airline‘s management disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

Kaduna Airport Update:



Our Team is working round the clock to restore our operations into Kaduna Airport as soon as possible.



Kindly call 09099800600 or chat with us via DM for more information



Our deepest apologies for all the inconveniences.#LetsFlyAzmanAir pic.twitter.com/yfUEBw4LQI — AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) March 28, 2022

BizWatch Nigeria reported on Saturday that gunmen had shot into the runway of the airport, killing a security guard. The gunmen were, however, repelled by security operatives.

An Azman Air flight was said to have been delayed for 44 minutes as a result of the incident, but passengers on the aircraft flew safely from Kaduna to Lagos.

Azman Air said the suspension is to ensure that the safety of travellers and workers is guaranteed.

“The management of Azman Air will like to inform the general public that we will be halting our operations into Kaduna airport for a few days,” the statement read.

“We understand the security situation around the airport has been handled and normalcy has been restored accordingly, but it is imperative for the management to re-evaluate its operational procedures in the airport to ensure maximum safety of equipment, staff and passengers are fully guaranteed.

“The bedrock of our operations is safety and we will continue to explore every option to aid its delivery to the highest standard.”