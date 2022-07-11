AXA Mansard Starts ‘AXA Roots Movement’

To mitigate the negative effects of climate change on the environment, AXA Mansard has started the “AXA Roots Movement,” a tree-planting initiative.

According to a statement, the initiative began during the annual “AXA Week For Good” week of customer service activities.

The insurer’s planting of queen palm trees on Victoria Island in cooperation with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency was one of its first initiatives.

Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard, stated that planting trees is the most efficient way to combat climate change.

She stated that the AXA Roots Movement was a week-long CSR event that was a part of the global “AXA Week for Good” effort, which calls on staff members from more than 50 AXA businesses to unite and donate their time and money to good deeds.

Odunlami said that for AXA Mansard, “This is more than an activity. We have tagged it a movement, in line with one of the two pillars of the CSR agenda, which are climate change & biodiversity and Inclusive protection.