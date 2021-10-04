fbpx

AXA Mansard Restates Commitment To Climate Change

Local underwriter AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has restated its commitment to climate change, noting that it would cut back on activities that negatively impacted the environment.

In its commitment, AXA Mansard said, through its Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Jumoke Odunlami, that it would “reduce” its paper use.

Odunlami disclosed this at an event themed, ‘AXA Week for Good’, noting that there would be changes across its office facilities including the reduction of water consumption.

Odunlami said, “As the Global Corporate Responsibility week, we take steps to reduce activities that impact the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.

“We will reduce office paper consumption and minimise the use of paper for marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.

“We will reduce water consumption in all the firm’s facilities and reduce emissions derived from our business travel by minimizing the number of long-distance trips of our employees, stimulating the use of alternative means of communication.”

