Avoid Hasty Planting With Recent Rainfall, NiMET Advises Northern Farmers

The ​Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised farmers in the North-central zone of the country against hasty planting in order to avoid losses due to the false onset of rains recorded.

The meteorological agency issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday to states like Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, Abuja as well as Kaduna.

The Director-General/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, said, however, recommended that other preparatory planting activities such as clearing, purchase of inputs by farmers should commence as scheduled.

“The recent rainfall activities recorded over the central states as well as Kaduna, in the North-west between the12th to 20th March, 2021 is a false onset as captured accurately in the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction,” he said.

“The recorded rainfall is as a result of the forcing functions namely: Mid-latitude wave and the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) that led to the Northward pull of the inter-tropical discontinuity (ITD) and increased moisture into the country.”

Matazu also added that abundant energy in the atmosphere was also one of the factors responsible for the recent rainfall events in and around Kaduna, Nassarawa, Niger, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that the onset of the rains in the South-south of the country had been predicted in the 2021 SCP, from March 1st to 20th March.

According to him, the forecast for the South-west and South-eastern part of the country are gradually being established in line with the predicted date of 13th March to 25th April.

However, the earlier predicted onset of rains for the rest of the country remains valid, with the Central states witnessing the rains in late April to Mid-May while the Northern states would experience theirs in late May to June ending.

In line with its statutory mandate, NiMet said it would continue to issue updates as the need arises.