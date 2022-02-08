fbpx

Aviation Workers Sign Agreement With FG, Suspend Strike

February 8, 2022088
Aviation Workers in Nigeria have suspended their planned strike following an agreement reached with the Federal Government (FG).

The strike was planned to commence on Tuesday but the workers suspended their plan after a Memorandum of Settlement reached by them (the workers) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation on Tuesday.

Both parties signed the agreement at the end of the meeting which was presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

They discussed the non-implementation of the Minimum Wage consequential adjustment in the aviation parastatals since 2019 and the non-approval/release of the reviewed conditions of service in the parastatals.

After the meeting, Chris Ngige emphasised that serious deliberations were made and the parties have agreed.

“The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) was requested to issue a service-wide circular informing all organisations in the public and private sectors that they are bound to implement the National Minimum Wage of 2019/consequential adjustments,” Ngige said.

At the meeting between the union leaders, the Minister of Aviation and the Minister of Labour, it was agreed that by March 31, the Ministry of Aviation must ensure the approval, release and implementation of the reviewed CoS for all the workers in the agencies under the aviation ministry.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

