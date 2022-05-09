Aviation Workers Lament Poor Welfare As They Embark On Strike

May 9, 2022 98

Aviation workers in the country, have expressed their displeasure about the poor welfare they get, as they commence a two-day warning strike on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Secretary-General of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba promised that there will be full compliance to the strike.

While pointing out that their employers were yet to implement the conditions of service to which both parties had agreed, Aba who spoke on behalf of other aviation workers, said the minimum wage approved by the Federal Government in 2019 had not impacted the public sector workers.

His words: “There is no change in the plans as at this moment. We are still going on with the two days warning strike. Our own strike does not have anything to do with the supposed strike by the Airline Operators in Nigeria.

“Our grievance is that we have conditions of service that we agreed with our management since 2013, 2018 while and 2019. Up till now, they have not completed their processes.

“The minimum wage that was approved in 2019 has not impacted the public sector workers in aviation up till now. So, these are the things that are leading to the two days warning strike which will last between Monday and Tuesday.

“We have had so many engagements and they have not done anything in those regards. The effect is that all the whole services in the aviation sector will be withdrawn – all services rendered by workers will be withdrawn.

“We know how to ensure compliance and I am promising you that there would be compliance. Workers are the ones that are aggrieved, so we don’t need to push or beg them to comply. There would be full compliance, but how we would do that is our business.”

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this development is coming hours after the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), suspended its intended strike.