Aviation Workers Drag FAAN To Court Over Concession Of 4 Major Airports

Workers in the aviation industry have filed a lawsuit against Hadi Sirika, the aviation minister, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the planned concession of four major airports in the country.

The plaintiffs seek to halt the concession of Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers state; Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos state; and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the suit NICN/LA/68/2023, which was filed before an industrial court on Thursday.

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners are the claimants (NUB- FAAN BRANCH).

They claimed that the aviation minister and FAAN lacked the authority and consent of the federal government, the 36 state governments, and the 774 local government councils in Nigeria.

The union in their statement of facts said “the terminals require no further investments for the envisaged period of the concession”.

“The scope of the concession to the surroundings of the terminals, up to FAAN housing estates did not take the assets valuation into account.

“The proposed concession has not considered the very serious implication of handing such important national security assets over to foreigners.

“The concession is being undertaken by the ministry of aviation, and not by the 2nd defendant (FAAN) which negates the Concession Act.”

They also claimed that the defendants fixed the profit-sharing ratio (60:40) arbitrarily in favor of the concessionaire.

“The proposed concession of the nation’s international airports has failed to address the payment of severance benefits to members of the claimants along with pension arrears owed former and present staff of the agency currently estimated at over ₦150 billion,” they said.

“The defendants have decided to determine the employment of the claimants in utter breach of the federal airports’ authority’s reviewed conditions of service, 2021 made pursuant to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act.

“In order to resolve the dispute concerning the proposed concession of the four international airports, the claimants have held several meetings with the defendants but the meetings did not achieve any result due to the recalcitrant attitude of the defendants.”

Asides from seeking to stop the planned concession, the claimants are also praying for “an order of injunction restraining the defendants from determining the employment of the members of the claimants without complying with the provisions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act (CAP F5) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Reviewed Conditions of Service 2021 in any manner whatsoever and howsoever”.