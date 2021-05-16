Aviation Workers Begin Strike Today, Shut Kaduna Airport

May 16, 2021 97

Aviation workers belonging to three different organised unions will be joining others to in the strike action which starts today and have shut down operation at the Kaduna State Airport.

The industrial action, which had been planned to extend till Friday, is in protest over the anti-labour practices allegedly perpetrated against civil servants by the Kaduna State Government.

Thee three unions are: National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association Of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association Of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE).

The three unions, in a joint letter written on May 14, 2021, said the strike was in solidarity with the declaration by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Chapter, to embark on the action.

The letter was jointly signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba; ANAP General Secretary, Rasaq Saidu; and NAAPE General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime.

The aviation unions also addressed the letter to wrote the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt Hamisu Yadudu, officially informing him of the development.

The State Secretary of the NLC, Comrade John Bawa, had said no any employer of state government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El rufai had job security nor was safe from disengagement.

Bawa complained that in April 2021, Kaduna State Government sacked over 4,000 workers without following due process.

He added, “It will be recalled that Kaduna State Government sacked over 30,000 workers in 2016 and up to date their entitlements have not been settled. Since the history of Nigeria, there’s no government that disengaged workers like the present government of Governor Nasir El-rufai.

Meanwhile, the state government asked workers to disregard the planned strike and report to work.

The Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Malam Jafaru Sani, said the government has “notified security agencies about the planned strike action of the NLC and necessary steps would be taken to thwart the violent intent of the organisers.