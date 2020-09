Aviation Unions Shutdown Arik Air on Monday Over Non-Payment of Salaries

Two aviation unions on Monday shut down the operations of Arik Air over non-payment of salaries.

They are the National Union of Air Transport Employees and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria.

The unions claim that the salaries of the staff have not been paid since April after placing 90 percent of the workforce on compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.

Details coming…

Source: Channels TV