Aviation Unions Embark on Strike, Shut FAAN

Aviation unions on Thursday shut down the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Lagos to frustrate a planned meeting of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika with aggrieved workers.

As early as 9am, the unions have already mobilised for the one-day strike.

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP).

NUATE President, Ben Nnabue said, “This is a warning strike and the Minister cannot come and talk to our workers directly without us. This action is just for today after which we will renegotiate with management.”

The unions had issued a seven-day ultimatum to FAAN management over salary arrears.

The unions are demanding the remittance of N105.3 billion actuarial valuation as at 2016, remittance of all pension deduction to the Pension Fund Administrators, immediate preparation of 2020 actuarial valuation.

Others include immediate remittance of all cooperative deductions, immediate payment of child education grant, leave allowance, furniture grant, gratuity, COVID-19 palliatives, death benefits, amongst others.

The unions also demanded immediate payment of outstanding salaries, full payment of salaries and pensions subsequently; immediate release of Conditions of Service (COS) and immediate implementation of new national minimum wage.

Source: Ships & Ports