Aviation Union Blames Recession On COVID-19, Russia’s Invasion

May 2, 2022

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), has blamed the lingering recession in the aviation industry on COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In his 2022 May Day speech to workers in the industry, NUATE President, Ben Nnabue stated that the aforementioned developments had delayed the exit of the aviation sector from recession.

His words: “You have witnessed that before we could feel the relief from the waning notorious Coronavirus, our industry was greeted with the double punch of the Putin war on Ukraine and skyrocketing aviation fuel price.

“Against the background of negative travellers’ reaction to recent airfare increases, these multiple adversities have been exceedingly crippling, particularly for airlines. This has delayed the exit of our industry from recession.

“As expected, your union has been seriously challenged by the current pall surrounding the aviation industry. Notwithstanding, however, your union has been proving equal to the task, even making notable strides to the bargain.”

Nnabue also noted that the twin big issues of minimum wage consequential adjustment and conditions of service for the aviation agencies were currently raging.

“We stand firmly by the decision of workers not to accept continuing shifting of the goal post by government agencies on these issues.

“Therefore, this week has been set out for major decisions and subsequent decisive actions that will bring these issues to a foreclosure,” he added.

Nigerian aviation industry’s struggle

While the world economy was recovering from the disruption caused by COVID-19, Russia invaded Ukraine, a development that affected oil prices, which consequently is having a severe impact on the aviation industry.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the infectious disease may have been what set the ball rolling, but the impact has been further compounded by the ongoing conflict in the eastern Europe country.