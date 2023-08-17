Aviation Security Postpones Strike For 7days

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has directed that the intended strike by Aviation Security (AVSEC) be postponed for one week.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in a circular issued on Tuesday, the union urged the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to go on strike on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, over their ₦30,000 monthly wage.

However, following the involvement of the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the personnel were told to cease the strike in another circular issued on Wednesday.

The union stated that they had examined the Director General’s request and agreed to provide a one-week extension “to allow his effort to bear fruit.”

“Accordingly, the withdrawal of services that was earlier directed to commence today has been suspended for one week, effective today.

“We note the high level of mobilisation by the branches and our State Councils and commend the high state of solidarity among our members. Thank you all. We shall remain on standby, ready for any eventuality,” the union’s statement partly read.

Low payment

NUATE while announcing its strike said that that service discontinuation was unavoidable.

The circular, issued by NUATE’s General Secretary, Comrade Ocheme Aba, bemoaned the fact that AVSEC members, who are primarily graduates, are paid a pittance of ₦30,000 per month.

He added that previous attempts to negotiate higher wages for their members had failed, and he pondered why ₦30,000 could be sufficient for staff in today’s Nigeria.

The circular reads, “As you are all aware, the union has done everything possible to resolve the lingering crisis of extreme impoverishment of employees of Aviation Security (AvSec) & logistics sub-sector of the aviation industry in Nigeria, but to no avail.

“The managements of all the companies in the business have all failed to secure decent contracts that can avail fair remuneration for their workers.

“With current salary levels as low as ₦30,000 a month for graduates, there is no gain saying that AvSec employment in Nigeria is nothing other than a slave labour camp; to call a spade a spade.

“This situation can no longer be allowed to continue. In this regard, and further to our letter of ultimatum dated 26th June, 2023, all workers in all Aviation Logistics companies in Nigeria are hereby directed to totally withdraw services as from August 16, 2023 indefinitely, until our demand for fair remuneration is met.

“Please note that only the National Secretariat of NUATE is authorized to issue any further directives on this matter.

“State Councils and Branches of NUATE in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu are hereby directed to be on hand to assure full compliance with this notice.”