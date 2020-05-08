Aviation Sector Adds $1.7 billion to Nigeria’s GDP – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for aviation-specific financial relief measures from the government of Nigeria to address the severe impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the air transport sector.

The global body said air transport has ground to a halt in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, noting that along with the direct impact on jobs and companies in aviation, related industries, including tourism, hospitality and trade have been hit hard and these sectors play an essential role in creating jobs and powering economies.

IATA said prior to the crisis, aviation contributed $1.7 billion to Nigeria’s GDP and supported 241,000 jobs.

IATA estimates that the COVID-19 crisis puts 124,000 Nigerian jobs at risk and some $900 million of the country’s GDP.

The body noted that the Nigerian government has introduced broad economic relief packages to mitigate the devastation caused by COVID-19 but IATA now “urges the government to implement specific financial relief measures for aviation to ensure that, the sector will be capable of driving the recovery.”

“Nigeria has announced general relief measures for sectors affected by COVID-19, but not specifically for aviation. Given the importance of air transport for Nigeria’s economy and connectivity, the government must not let aviation fail. The industry faces a liquidity crisis. Without a viable aviation sector Nigeria’s eventual recovery from COVID-19 will be longer and even more painful. Aviation-specific financial relief measures are urgently needed as a matter of survival,” said IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Albakri.

IATA urged the Nigerian government to consider implementing some or all of the following relief measures, which include direct financial support to passenger and cargo carriers, loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market by the government or Central Bank, tax relief – rebates on payroll taxes paid to date in 2020 and/or an extension of payment terms for the rest of 2020 and financial relief on airport and air traffic control (ATC) charges and taxes.

IATA also called on the Nigerian government to consider reduction, waiver or deferral of government-imposed taxes and fees and foreign exchange availability.

Source: THISDAY