Aviation Fuel: Aero Announces Suspension Of Operations

Aero Contractors has disclosed that temporary suspension of its operations would take effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

In a statement in which this development was announced, the management of the airline said the suspension does not affect its other businesses, namely the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AeroMRO), the Approved Training Organisation (Aero Training School), and the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

The statement read: “Due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on our daily operations, the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd. wish to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger services operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This does not in any way affect the Maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircrafts are currently undergoing Maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers. We are working to bring these aircrafts back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.”

Why Aero suspended its operation

The airline management attributed the suspension to a tough operating environment that accomodates lack of access to foreign exchange (forex), skyrocketing aviation fuel price, amogst others.

“The past few months have been very challenging for the Aviation industry and the airline operators in particular. With the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates. These are amongst the major components of airline operations.

“In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders,” Aero explained.