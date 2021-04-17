fbpx
“Average Price Paid For Petrol In March Is N172.68“ – NBS

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

“Average Price Paid For Petrol In March Is N172.68“ – NBS

April 17, 20210112
Sale Of Petrol No Longer Profitable, Oil Marketers Laments

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average price paid for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol, was N172.68 in March 2021.

According to the NBS latest report, this is an increase of 18.76 percent from N145.40 in March 2020 and 3.87 percent rise compared to N166.24 paid in February 2021.

Petrol

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N200.87), Ebonyi (N184.17) and Niger (N183.50),” the report read.

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Adamawa (N162.91), Taraba (N162.67) and Bauchi (N164.00).”

For the average petrol prices across the six geopolitical zones, NBS said south-east was highest with N181.10, followed by north-central (N175.53), and south-south (N174.94).

Meanwhile, south-west (N173.36); north-west (N167.91); and north-east (N164.95) had the lowest average price of petrol.

READ ALSO: Akpabio Raises Alarm, Says NDDC Is Broke

Diesel

The bureau also said the average price for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 3.36 percent from N227.76 in February 2021 to N235.41 in March 2021.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N275.30), Benue (N264.91) and Bauchi (N257.50), while states with the lowest average price of diesel were Plateau (N207.50), Rivers (N211.25) and Ekiti (N215.36).”

Gas

The report showed that the average price for refilling a 5kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, better known as cooking gas, rose by 1.92 percent to N2,057.71 in March 2021 from N2,018.91 in February 2021.

However, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder declined by 0.10 percent from N4,363.51 in February 2021 to N4,359.23 in March 2021.

Kerosene

On kerosene, NBS said the average price per litre paid by consumers increased by 1.54 percent to N361.29 in March 2021 from N355.80 in February 2021.

About Author

“Average Price Paid For Petrol In March Is N172.68“ – NBS
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

interbank rate BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20170140

China Seeks Bauchi Govt Partnership for $30billion Investment in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chinese government is seeking the partnership of Bauchi State government for a possible investment in Nigeria worth $30 billion. The Chinese government,
Read More
July 29, 2013090

Remove Or Inspect Boeing 787 Beacons, FAA Tells Airlines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following a fire out-break on a 787 owned by Ethiopian Airlines after it had been parked for eight hours at a remote stand at London’s Heathrow airport, the
Read More
June 11, 2015169

Total’s Shareholders Laud N3.78 Billion Dividend Payout

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shareholders of Total Nigeria Plc , on Wednesday, June 10, at the company’s 37th Annual General Meeting commended the Board and management on N3.78bn divide
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.