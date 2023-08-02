Avanti Expands Africa Market Share

For the second year in a row, Avanti Communications has been recognized as the market-leading high-throughput satellite capacity partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a survey, the 20th iteration of the NSR Satellite Capacity Supply and Demand Analysis showed that Avanti currently held a market share that was more than double that of its closest rival.

“NSR’s annual report is one of the satellite industry’s most trusted and comprehensive sources for satellite capacity analysis, offering insight into key market developments and dynamics,” it stated.

According to the statement, Avanti had made a significant commitment to Africa. The company has ambitions to accelerate growth across the region through local partnerships and the rollout of connectivity solutions; connecting rural communities and improving network resiliency for critical communications infrastructure is central to this strategy.

It said till date, Avanti had connected more than 1,000 villages and schools across Africa, providing services in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and South Sudan.

The company has plans to connect a further 10,000 sites over the next five years across Africa, impacting millions of lives and enabling communities to enjoy a connected life.

The Chief Executive Officer, Avanti Communications, Kyle Whitehill, said, “Africa is a major focus for us and so we are delighted to be recognized as the market leader, but we won’t stop there. For us, Africa’s potential is limitless and the role that we can play in unlocking this is providing connectivity solutions.

“Connectivity is an enabler that provides vital resources and opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive, which is why we won’t stop until we have connected the 871 million people currently living without a basic internet connection.

“Avanti has invested over $800m in Africa and already has a growing footprint across the continent. More than a fifth of the company’s employees are based in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, and Benin.”