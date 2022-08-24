Autochek Collaborates AutoFast To Provide High-Quality Vehicles Care

According to a statement, Autochek has collaborated with the multi-brand quick service franchise of the CFAO group, AutoFast, to provide its clients high-quality vehicle care in an effort to make automobile ownership more accessible and cheap throughout Africa.

Autochek stated, that as a result of the collaboration, Nigerian customers who finance their vehicles through Autochek will now have access to annual maintenance and servicing from Autofast.

With services including quick oil changes, wheel balancing, alignment, and air conditioner maintenance, as well as the sale and replacement of oil filters, air filters, cabin air filters, spark plugs, wiper blades, brake pads, batteries, and tyres that are sourced directly from the “Independent After Market,” AutoFast specialises in routine vehicle maintenance.

For corporate organisations, AutoFast also provides vehicle maintenance services suited to huge fleet sizes and a variety of manufacturers.

Nigerian businesses and individuals now have easier access to cutting-edge vehicle maintenance services to extend the lifespan of their vehicles thanks to the combination of Autochek’s expanding client base and AutoFast’s network of service stations throughout Lagos and Abuja.

In order to provide consumers with a complete maintenance experience, AutoFast has also integrated a wide variety of technological solutions into the process, including diagnostics and inspection.

Senior Vice President for West Africa at Autochek, Mayokun Fadeyibi, said, “Our customers are at the heart of this partnership, like everything else we do. We want to improve their experience by making it easier for them to purchase their desired vehicles as well as maximising the lifetime value.”

Access to high-quality maintenance is a major concern for many Nigerian customers, but AutoFast is changing this with its expertise and approach. We look forward to leveraging their service to support our mission to improve the automotive value proposition for Nigerian customers”

The General Manager, Winpart/AutoFast, Mohamed TALEB, said, “We are excited to be joining forces with Autochek to make life easier for more Nigerian vehicle owners to access the best vehicle maintenance. W

e pride ourselves on the quality of service we provide and the customer experience we offer. We have a systematic vehicle maintenance check procedure and a very affordable pricing mechanism, and we are very professional in handling customers’ requests across our growing networks across Lagos and Abuja. We are confident that by partnering with Autochek, more Nigerian vehicle owners will continue to experience the best of service.”