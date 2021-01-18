fbpx
Austrian Firm Plans Pipeline Production Factory In Nigeria

January 18, 2021028
An Austrian Firm, Scantech Isoplus, has expressed its readiness to build a factory that will support local production of intrusion detection pipelines system in Nigeria.

The company in a statement said pipeline intrusion detection systems, are capable of detecting third-party interference, illegal tapping attempts as well as illegal excavation along buried pipelines, from a few to thousands of kilometres.

The Group Managing Director of Isoplus, Mr Roland Hirner, said the company was committed to the building and execution of the latest safe pipe production facility in Nigeria.

According to him, the project will generate between 400 to 500 direct jobs.

“We commit to trigger the investment as soon as the basic conditions are in place. The factory will be fully operational within a six-month period from ground breaking.

“After years of mutually design/testing and extensive scrutiny, all operational permits from Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for the use of safe pipes are granted. The investment carries employment of an estimated workforce of between 400 to 450 employees,” Hirner stated.

He added the company was open to partnership with existing indigenous pipeline contractors and installers.

The project, according to him, has value addition potential in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

The company noted that major agencies and institutions of government, like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and international oil companies (IOCs) could be key beneficiaries of the investment.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

