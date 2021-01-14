fbpx
Australian Open: Andy Murray Tests Positive For COVID-19

January 14, 2021075
Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open is in doubt after it was announced on Thursday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The former world number one was due to travel to Australia on one of a series of charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home in London.

Britain’s Press Association news agency said Murray, apparently in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date.

The 33-year-old is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne.

More than 1,200 players and support staff are arriving in Australia from Thursday for 14 days’ quarantine ahead of the delayed tournament, which is due to start on February 8.

READ ALSO: NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

Craig Tiley, the Australian Open tournament director, has spent months trying to deal with the logistical nightmares of hosting the Grand Slam during a pandemic.

Tennis Australia said players were only allowed into Australia with proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure, or with approval as a recovered case at the discretion of the Australian government.

The qualifying tournament for the Grand Slam event took place in Qatar.

-AFP

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

