Austin Chenge, A Nigerian Enters Governorship Race in Michigan

A Nigerian, Austin Chenge, is in the race for the governorship position in the state of Michigan in the United States of America for 2022.

Chenge, a native of Benue State in Nigeria, will challenge Lamar Smith for the ticket under the Republican Party.

According to a statement by Abdul-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the 34-year-old is popular locally for designing the tricycle known as Wazobia in 2016 aimed to improve the lives of peasant farmers all over Africa.

The statement said Chenge announced his intention to run for governor of Michigan in March 2020, making him the first Republican to do so.

“Chenge is a Law graduate from the University of Birmingham, England. Since the year 2018, he has been serving with the US military as a specialist.

“He is decorated with the Achievement Medal as a Distinguished Honour Graduate with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 99.8% and for exceptional performance while on active duty,” Balogun said.

Source: Sahara Reporters