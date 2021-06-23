fbpx
AUSSIE 2021: Week 52 Pool Fixtures, Results For Sat 19 June 2021

June 23, 2021

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the AUSSIE/United Kingdom week 52 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 3 July 2021.

Week 52 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 52 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 52 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 50; SEASON: AUSSIE/UK 2020/2021; DATE: 03-Jul-2021

1LeichhardtSydney FCSaturday
2Blacktown C.Wollongong W.Sunday
3Rockdale C.Sutherland S.Sunday
4Sydney O.Marconi S.Sunday
5Sydney U.Mt Druitt T.Sunday
6Hakoah S.Blacktown S.Saturday
7H. BurmbiesMounties W.Saturday
8Northern T.Central C.Saturday
9Spirit FCBonnyrigg W.Saturday
10SD RaidersSt George FCSaturday
11W. SydneySt George C.Saturday
12Eastern S.Logan L.Saturday
13Gold Coast K.Brisbane S.Sunday
14Gold Coast U.Moreton B.Sunday
15Lions FCCapalabaSaturday
16Olympic FCMagpies C.Saturday
17Peninsula P.Redlands U.Saturday
18Sunshine C.WBrisbane R.Sunday
19Brisbane C.SWQ ThunderSaturday
20Ipswich K.Souths Utd.Saturday
21MitcheltonHolland P.Saturday
22Southside E.Western P.Saturday
23Cockburn C.BalcattaSaturday
24E. JoondalupInglewood U.Saturday
25Perth GloryBayswater C.Saturday
26Perth SCF. AthenaSaturday
27Rockingham C.Gwelup C.Saturday
28SorrentoArmadaleSaturday
29Adelaide B.CampbelltownSaturday
30Adelaide C.Croydon K.Saturday
31Adelaide O.Ad CometsSaturday
32Adelaide U.CumberlandSaturday
33RaidersMetro StarsSaturday
34Sturt L.S. AdelaideSaturday
35Eastern U.Ad CobrasSaturday
36Modbury J.Adelaide H.Saturday
37Para HillsWT BirkallaSaturday
38W. AdelaidePlayford C.Saturday
39Western S.Fulham Utd.Saturday
40White CityAdelaide V.Saturday
41CharlestownMaitlandSunday
42Newcastle O.Edgeworth E.Sunday
43Valentine FCAdamstown R.Saturday
44Weston W.Broadmeadow M.Saturday
45Kingborough L.Clarence Z.Saturday
46Olympia W.Devonport C.Saturday
47S. HobartGlenorchy K.Saturday
48Belconnen U.Canberra C.Saturday
49Canberra O.Tigers FCSaturday

