Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the AUSSIE/United Kingdom week 52 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 3 July 2021.
Week 52 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 52 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 52 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 50; SEASON: AUSSIE/UK 2020/2021; DATE: 03-Jul-2021
|1
|Leichhardt
|Sydney FC
|Saturday
|2
|Blacktown C.
|Wollongong W.
|Sunday
|3
|Rockdale C.
|Sutherland S.
|Sunday
|4
|Sydney O.
|Marconi S.
|Sunday
|5
|Sydney U.
|Mt Druitt T.
|Sunday
|6
|Hakoah S.
|Blacktown S.
|Saturday
|7
|H. Burmbies
|Mounties W.
|Saturday
|8
|Northern T.
|Central C.
|Saturday
|9
|Spirit FC
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Saturday
|10
|SD Raiders
|St George FC
|Saturday
|11
|W. Sydney
|St George C.
|Saturday
|12
|Eastern S.
|Logan L.
|Saturday
|13
|Gold Coast K.
|Brisbane S.
|Sunday
|14
|Gold Coast U.
|Moreton B.
|Sunday
|15
|Lions FC
|Capalaba
|Saturday
|16
|Olympic FC
|Magpies C.
|Saturday
|17
|Peninsula P.
|Redlands U.
|Saturday
|18
|Sunshine C.W
|Brisbane R.
|Sunday
|19
|Brisbane C.
|SWQ Thunder
|Saturday
|20
|Ipswich K.
|Souths Utd.
|Saturday
|21
|Mitchelton
|Holland P.
|Saturday
|22
|Southside E.
|Western P.
|Saturday
|23
|Cockburn C.
|Balcatta
|Saturday
|24
|E. Joondalup
|Inglewood U.
|Saturday
|25
|Perth Glory
|Bayswater C.
|Saturday
|26
|Perth SC
|F. Athena
|Saturday
|27
|Rockingham C.
|Gwelup C.
|Saturday
|28
|Sorrento
|Armadale
|Saturday
|29
|Adelaide B.
|Campbelltown
|Saturday
|30
|Adelaide C.
|Croydon K.
|Saturday
|31
|Adelaide O.
|Ad Comets
|Saturday
|32
|Adelaide U.
|Cumberland
|Saturday
|33
|Raiders
|Metro Stars
|Saturday
|34
|Sturt L.
|S. Adelaide
|Saturday
|35
|Eastern U.
|Ad Cobras
|Saturday
|36
|Modbury J.
|Adelaide H.
|Saturday
|37
|Para Hills
|WT Birkalla
|Saturday
|38
|W. Adelaide
|Playford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Western S.
|Fulham Utd.
|Saturday
|40
|White City
|Adelaide V.
|Saturday
|41
|Charlestown
|Maitland
|Sunday
|42
|Newcastle O.
|Edgeworth E.
|Sunday
|43
|Valentine FC
|Adamstown R.
|Saturday
|44
|Weston W.
|Broadmeadow M.
|Saturday
|45
|Kingborough L.
|Clarence Z.
|Saturday
|46
|Olympia W.
|Devonport C.
|Saturday
|47
|S. Hobart
|Glenorchy K.
|Saturday
|48
|Belconnen U.
|Canberra C.
|Saturday
|49
|Canberra O.
|Tigers FC
|Saturday
