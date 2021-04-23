fbpx
Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users

April 23, 2021034
Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users

MTN Nigeria has partnered with Audiomack to offer subscribers tailored data bundles for streaming unlimited music and accessing content on Audiomack free of data charges.

The partnership is expected to see MTN subscribers gain free access to Audiomack’s streaming service via their mobile devices on weekly and monthly subscriptions.

A statement issued by the telecom company said the weekly plan offered 1.2GB and Free Audiomack while the monthly plan offered 2.5GB and Free Audiomack.

“At Audiomack, we recognise the importance of access to quality music, and this coupled with Nigeria’s vibrant music industry has influenced this partnership,” the CEO and Co-Founder of Audiomack Africa, Dave Macli, stated.

“This relationship not only allows us to create shared value for MTN subscribers by delivering the best musical experiences but also enables us to further connect with the Nigerian music fans.”

READ ALSO: Okra Raises $3.5m Seed Round Led By Susa Ventures

The Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa, Charlotte Bwana, described the partnership as a reinforcement of Audiomack’s commitment towards democratising music streaming, a mission from which MTN subscribers will greatly benefit from.

“High data costs are one of the barriers to music streaming and we are glad to be partnering with Africa’s leading telecommunications company to provide the Audiomack+ Data Bundle. We are truly excited to offer the best and hottest new musical tracks—a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists to MTN subscribers.”

The Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said the company recognised the growing need of its customers to have more options to access entertainment and have partnered with Audiomack to offer them an uninterrupted stream of the best, newest and most diverse music selection.

“Collaboration is not just rhetoric for us; it is the guiding philosophy behind everything we do. We are good together,” Rao stated.

Related tags :

About Author

Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 7, 2013073

Software Developer / Programmer at Global ICT Solution

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global ICT Solution is recruiting to fill the vacant position of: Job Title: Software Developer/Programmer Location: Lagos Job Description: An expert softwa
Read More
Financial: Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 29, 20200420

National Assembly Transmits ₦13.5 trillion Appropriation Bill To Executive

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Having passed the 2021 appropriation bill, the National Assembly has transmitted it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. According to PUNCH Newspaper,
Read More
August 2, 2017078

Mozilla-backed research reveals main barriers to internet access in African countries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Compelling Mozilla-backed research (www.Mozilla.org), carried out by Research ICT Africa, finds that significant barriers to internet access remains in four
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.