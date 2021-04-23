Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users

April 23, 2021 34

MTN Nigeria has partnered with Audiomack to offer subscribers tailored data bundles for streaming unlimited music and accessing content on Audiomack free of data charges.

The partnership is expected to see MTN subscribers gain free access to Audiomack’s streaming service via their mobile devices on weekly and monthly subscriptions.

A statement issued by the telecom company said the weekly plan offered 1.2GB and Free Audiomack while the monthly plan offered 2.5GB and Free Audiomack.

“At Audiomack, we recognise the importance of access to quality music, and this coupled with Nigeria’s vibrant music industry has influenced this partnership,” the CEO and Co-Founder of Audiomack Africa, Dave Macli, stated.

“This relationship not only allows us to create shared value for MTN subscribers by delivering the best musical experiences but also enables us to further connect with the Nigerian music fans.”

The Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships for Audiomack Africa, Charlotte Bwana, described the partnership as a reinforcement of Audiomack’s commitment towards democratising music streaming, a mission from which MTN subscribers will greatly benefit from.

“High data costs are one of the barriers to music streaming and we are glad to be partnering with Africa’s leading telecommunications company to provide the Audiomack+ Data Bundle. We are truly excited to offer the best and hottest new musical tracks—a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists to MTN subscribers.”

The Chief Digital Officer at MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, said the company recognised the growing need of its customers to have more options to access entertainment and have partnered with Audiomack to offer them an uninterrupted stream of the best, newest and most diverse music selection.

“Collaboration is not just rhetoric for us; it is the guiding philosophy behind everything we do. We are good together,” Rao stated.