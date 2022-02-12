fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

AU Welcomes $11.48 Million Grant From The African Development Fund To Strengthen Delivery Of Agenda 2063

February 12, 20220114
AfCTA

The African Union Commission (AUC) will soon benefit from an $11.48 million grant from the African Development Fund to strengthen its governance and provide it with institutional support.

Approval for the grant, from the Fund’s regional public goods window, came a few days ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, which closed on Sunday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina and African Union Commission Deputy Chair Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa met on Thursday, 3 February, to discuss the organization’s future and challenges. Nsanzabaganwa expressed the institution’s deep appreciation for the grant.

The grant will contribute to the Institutional Capacity Building for the African Union Project, a program designed to improve the AUC’s capacity to drive Agenda 2063. Agenda 2063 is the African Union’s vision for “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.” It includes programs to boost Africa’s economic growth and development and lead to the rapid transformation of the continent.

In 2017, the AUC launched a comprehensive institutional reform process to make the institution more nimble, efficient and financially self-sufficient. The project will continue those reforms through upgrading its systems, as well as improving planning, coordination, and service delivery capacities.

Nsanzabaganwa said the funds will cover three main components:  institutional strengthening; policy planning, coordination, and corporate service delivery; and project management. In addition, it contains important environmental and social safeguards and gender-sensitive considerations.

A portion of the funds would be allocated to the AUC’s Disaster Risk Reduction practices, and Climate Change Adaptation mechanisms, while support for women will include developing the Commission’s Gender and Youth Mainstreaming Guidelines and Scorecard and related activities over and above the support towards the AU’s institutional reform.

The African Development Bank has been a long-term partner to the African Union’s development agenda, supporting programs such as its Development Agency-NEPAD program for infrastructure development in Africa. It also supports the African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Climate for Development in Africa Program.

The total cost of the project is $12.6 million, including an in-kind counterpart contribution from the African Union. The success of the project is expected to encourage similar contributions from other development institutions.

Investors’ Pledge To Nigerian Economy Increases By 39%
Related tags :

About Author

AU Welcomes $11.48 Million Grant From The African Development Fund To Strengthen Delivery Of Agenda 2063
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC Records 930 New Cases of COVID-19, Highest Single Day Infection COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 2, 20200280

COVID-19: FG Sends 14-man Medical Team to Kano State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A 14-man team comprising experts in different fields of health has been dispatched to Kano State by the federal government to complement efforts of the stat
Read More
CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 8, 20170308

Gold Adds 0.5% to $1,339.79 Per Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yellow Metal, Gold, on Thursday, September 7, closed higher after President Donald Trump agreed a deal with opposition Democrats to temporarily extend the U
Read More
stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 19, 20160218

Banking Stocks Drive Equities Market Value Up by N2.9billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The value of Nigerian Stock Market, last week N5.495 billion recorded in a three day trading for the week buoyed a significant N2.9 billion banking stock co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.