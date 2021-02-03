AU: ECOWAS Favour’s President Buhari’s Candidate

February 3, 2021 20

The Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to step down their candidates for Commissioner for Peace and Security in the African Union in favour of a Nigerian candidate as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs revealed this on Tuesday, after the closed-door virtual extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government that was chaired by President Buhari who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Onyeama wants Nigerians to recognize the gesture as a sign of the great respect African leaders have for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also stated that the choice of candidate for the Head of the African Union from the ECOWAS block would also favour the candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: 10,000 Sunday Ighoho’s May Emerge If…, Tunde Bakare

Top on the agenda for the meeting was the selection of a chairperson for the African Union for the 2022-2023 tenure and a proposed mechanism for the designation of countries in the coming years, a review of the report of the council of ministers on the harmonization of member states applications for positions in international organizations and the status of the implementation of ECOWAS institutional reforms.