fbpx
AU: ECOWAS Favour’s President Buhari’s Candidate

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

AU: ECOWAS Favour’s President Buhari’s Candidate

February 3, 2021020
AU: ECOWAS Favour's President Buhari's Candidate

The Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed to step down their candidates for Commissioner for Peace and Security in the African Union in favour of a Nigerian candidate as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs revealed this on Tuesday, after the closed-door virtual extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government that was chaired by President Buhari who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Onyeama wants Nigerians to recognize the gesture as a sign of the great respect African leaders have for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also stated that the choice of candidate for the Head of the African Union from the ECOWAS block would also favour the candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: 10,000 Sunday Ighoho’s May Emerge If…, Tunde Bakare

Top on the agenda for the meeting was the selection of a chairperson for the African Union for the 2022-2023 tenure and a proposed mechanism for the designation of countries in the coming years, a review of the report of the council of ministers on the harmonization of member states applications for positions in international organizations and the status of the implementation of ECOWAS institutional reforms.

About Author

AU: ECOWAS Favour’s President Buhari’s Candidate
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 17, 20151332

PPPRA Boss Raises Alarm As FG Stops Subsidy Payment

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the Federal Government no longer pays subsidy on the pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) at $50per barrel in the inte
Read More
September 15, 2014045

Nigerian Banks’ Earnings Stifled By Regulations

A report by a Lagos-based financial advisory and research company, Renaissance Capital Limited (RenCap) shows that Nigerian banks are currently facing significant earnings-constraining regulations com
Read More
September 17, 2014029

ABS To Get New Makeover, As Gov Obiano SIgns Off Digitisation Contract

Anambra state governor,Chief Willie Obiano yesterday signed the contract for the modernisation and digitisation of the Anambra Broadcasting Service. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the state Chief E
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon