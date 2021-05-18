fbpx
AU, Ecobank Offers $2m Fund For Nigerian MSMEs, Others

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

AU, Ecobank Offers $2m Fund For Nigerian MSMEs, Others

May 18, 2021096
FG Should Consider Adoption Of SME Accelerator Programmes - NEPZA

The African Union Development Agency NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) and the Ecobank Group are offering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria and other countries a total of $2 million as working capital.

The partners, in a joint statement on Monday said the ‘100,000 MSMEs’ Initiative which will start from May 27 will also benefit enterprises in Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Togo.

They said the programme was developed to accelerate African economic transformation and cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses.

According to them, the initiative seeks to build the capacity of one million enterprises in Africa through entrepreneurial and business training.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Banks Limit Dollar Deposit To $5,000 Monthly

“AUDA-NEPAD is deeply convinced that Africa’s structural transformation will be driven by youth and women-led businesses and innovations.” said Amine Idriss Adoum AUDA-NEPAD, Director of Programme Delivery & Coordination Directorate.

The process for the initiative began in May 2020 with the MSME Academy component launched in August 2020 in the eight countries.

“We look forward to celebrating the businesses who will successfully go through this training programme and who will meet the criteria for financial support,” said Josephine Anan-Ankomah, Ecobank Group Executive Commercial Banking.

About Author

AU, Ecobank Offers $2m Fund For Nigerian MSMEs, Others
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 26, 20160106

FG Tasks Stallion Group on 17% Local Content in Car Assembling

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government  on Thursday, February 25, tasked the management of Stallion Group, manufacturers and assemblers of different brands of vehicles on t
Read More
2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 17, 20190144

Buhari Calls for Public Support to Fight Corruption Within Government

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night appealed to Nigerians that have evidence against corrupt persons in government to make it available. He made t
Read More
May 12, 20154112

Bountiful Harvest As Nestle Declares N143 Billion Turnover

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Giant Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, Nestle Nigeria, on Monday, May 11, declared a turnover worth N143.32 billion for the financial year ended December
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.