fbpx
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Official Line-Ups

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Official Line-Ups

February 23, 2021014
UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Official Line-Ups
Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: This promises to be one of the most entertaining matches in the 20/2021 UEFA Champions League round 16 encounters.

Diego Simeon’s side welcomes the most successful London club to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in the first leg of the fixture.

Chelsea have been in good run of form since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, winning five of the seven matches with draws.

The German tactician replaced the club’s Legend, Frank Lampard in January with a big task of getting the team back to the top four and also qualify for them for the next round of the UEFA competition.

Atletico Madrid comfortably sits at the top of Spanish Laliga table ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the official line-ups for Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea.

Chelsea FC Line-up

Atletico Madrid Line-up

About Author

UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Official Line-Ups
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 23, 20153252

Non-Oil Sector Boom: Cocoa, Sesame, Cashew Exports Rise To $48m

The federal government’s effort to diversify the economy through boosting activities in the non-oil sector,  is yielding dividends. Export values of three agricultural commodities cocoa, sesame
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYIT/TELECOMJOBS
July 4, 2013056

Etisalat Reiterates Support For Cashless Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications firms, Etisalat Nigeria, has reiterated its support for the Federal Government’s cashless policy through innovative mobile solutions that supports cashless payments
Read More
June 12, 2014043

Nigerian Phone Manufacturer Acquires N4 billion Stake In MTI

Tingo Mobile, Nigerian mobile-phone maker is set to acquire majority stake in Mass Telecom Innovation Nigeria plc(MTI) valued at N4 billion ($25m) to develop rural broadband in Nigeria. CEO of the pho
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon