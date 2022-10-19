Atiku’s Statement Does Not Warrant An Apology – Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka says Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not apologize for his remarks about Yoruba and Igbo presidents.

In a recent gathering, the former vice president advised northerners to vote for someone from the region in next year’s general election.

“What the average Northerner needs is somebody who’s from the North and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country,” Atiku said.

“This is what the Northerner needs. It doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”

The remark sparked heated debate and condemnation from a variety of quarters, but Chidoka maintained that Atiku does not need to apologize for it.

“I think we need to move beyond these political gimmicks and political gimmickry that goes on when people say one thing, we turn it the other way round and we use it for political ends.”

Chidoka also said “The point he is making is a very clear point – that we need a Nigerian president, somebody that would unify the country, will understand the issues, and be able to solve them.”

“So, I don’t think that it is a statement that warrants any apologies or discussions. It is for Vice President Atiku to continue to explain himself to the public.

“We still have four months in the campaign so he needs to go out and explain his agenda that he is a Nigerian president that is desirous of making sure that all parts of Nigeria feel wanted in Nigeria, and feel united.

“He needs to unify the country to be able to propose the difficult solutions that must be applied to make this economy and the country work again,” Chidoka said.