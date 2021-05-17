Atiku Urges Govs To Summon National Unity Summit

May 17, 2021 264

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerian Governors to summon a national unity summit “to iron out the thorny issues” affecting the country.

Atiku advised the governors to stop waiting on the Federal Government to take action as he encouraged them to cooperate regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliations.

The former Vice President made his statement following the Southern Governors meetings held in Asaba, Delta State, to discuss the state of the nation.

Decisions reached by the governors at the meeting were the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to be fairer in political appointments, organize a national dialogue, embrace the calls for restructuring and ban open grazing.

READ ALSO: Senate Plays Down Calls For Buhari’s Impeachment

Atiku stated that national issues cannot be solved if everyone has a “regional mindset”.

He said, “The truth is that if at a national level, we address these unNigerian tendencies immediately and dispassionately, we would not have Nigerians congregating at a regional or sub-regional level to address these issues,” he said

“Governors representing some states have met. And I completely understand the necessity of their meeting and the wisdom of their decisions. But no matter how much you try to clap with one hand, the vibrations will not be the same as when you clap with two hands.

“These problems were created by those with a regional mindset, and will not be solved by those with a similar mindset.

“For too long, we have erroneously thought that the power to make effective changes lies at Aso Rock. But without the states, nobody can get to Aso Rock. That is why for anyone to emerge as president of Nigeria, he or she must secure enough votes in two-thirds of the states that make up the Nigerian federation.

“Let us apply this wisdom to our present challenges. I call on Nigerian governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a national unity summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.

“Forget about your party. Forget about your tribe. Respect your religion and allow it to bring out the better part of you. Meet together. Talk together. Come up with the solutions to all our collective challenges.

“And then go back to your states, and consult with your federal and state legislators, with a view to getting them to work with their colleagues to implement the solutions you came up with. That is how to save Nigeria.

“To keep waiting for this federal government to take the lead, and effect the changes that Nigeria needs to stop drifting, is to keep waiting for Godot. And that is a luxury we cannot afford.”