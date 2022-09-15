Atiku Reveals How PDP’s Chairman Can Be Removed

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate revealed that the only way Iyorchia Ayu can be removed as the party chairman is if the PDP constitution is amended.

Abubakar made the remarks during a meeting with party stakeholders in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that there have been calls for Ayu to resign, including from Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, on the grounds that the PDP presidential candidate and national chairman cannot be from the same zone.

In response, Abubakar stated that such a decision cannot be made without first considering the legal implications.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is the oldest political party in Nigeria since the return of democracy and even before then, it is a party that has laid-down rules and regulations,” he said.

“I have been a member of the party since when it was formed and I am still a member of the party up to the point of what it has grown to become.

“There is nothing any individual can do to change the outlook of the national working committee of the PDP.

“The PDP is a party where there are laid-down rules and regulations. What Governor Makinde is asking for is possible only when we have amended our party’s constitution.

“As things stand today, no single individual has the power to tamper with the NWC of the party. Doing so will be illegal and it will be against our rules in the party.

“Nigerians will not trust us to govern by the tenets of rule of law if we take such arbitrary action against our own party.”