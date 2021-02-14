fbpx
Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Lekki Protesters By Police

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Lekki Protesters By Police

February 14, 2021034
Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Lekki Protesters By Police

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President condemned the arrest of some protesters by the police in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

In a statement on Saturday following the arrest of the youths at the Lekki tollgate, Atiku decried that the police abandoned their responsibility of protecting the protesters.

“The 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended (Section 40) guarantees the right of citizens to peaceful protest; the courts have also affirmed that right, anything contrary to that is not acceptable and stands condemned,” said Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added, “It is the security agents’ responsibility to provide a secured conducive environment for citizens to protest peaceably, in line with constitutional provisions and the African Charter on Human rights.”

READ ALSO: EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

Atiku’s reaction is one of several others who insisted that the arrest of the youth by the police stands condemned.

The young Nigerians had occupied the tollgate a week after the Lagos State Judicial Panel granted the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) the approval to repossess the toll gate.

This informed the decision of the youths to stage a protest, which was met with stiff resistance by the security personnel on the ground.

Several of them were arrested at the protest venue by the police, including popular comedian Mr. Macaroni.

About Author

Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Lekki Protesters By Police
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

RMAFC Proposes New Revenue Formula, Salaries Review [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 16, 202001802

RMAFC Proposes New Revenue Formula, Salaries Review

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has proposed a review of the current revenue allocation formula. This was made known in a written presentation by  RMAFC to the House
Read More
June 17, 2014055

US Firm Plans To Generate 400Mw Of Electricity In Nigeria

Following the increased efforts to boost power supply in the country, an American consortium (Team Africa), has promised to generate about 400megawatts (Mw) of electricity in the next 14 months. The l
Read More
May 13, 2013047

Maku: I have No Hand In Nasarawa Bloodshed

Mr Labaran Maku, the minister of Information on Sunday, detached himself from what he called reprehensible bloodshed in Nasarawa State. Maku  also described a report media linking him to the violence
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon