Atiku Calls For INEC Chairman’s Resignation Over Electoral Failure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to resign.

INEC chairperson, in a meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Saturday, admitted that a number of issues, including technology, delays by election officials, and the attitudes of political party agents, jeopardized the outcome of the February 25, 2023 elections.

He also stated that the officials who committed the violations would not be allowed to vote in the gubernatorial election and would face disciplinary action.

However, Atiku, through his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, said in a statement on Sunday that the INEC chairman is attempting to shift blame rather than accepting responsibility for the irregularities during the presidential and national assembly elections.

“The INEC chairman is nothing but a hypocrite,” Shaibu said.

“After promising to upload the results from polling units in real time, he allowed himself to be used, or he used himself in subverting the will of Nigerians.

“It will shock you to note that seven days since the election ended, the full results have still not been uploaded on INEC’s result viewing portal.

“The election was so bad that it failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as restated by several foreign media outlets and observers as well as ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of the US. Rather than apologise, the INEC chairman is trying to shift the blame.

“After INEC’s abysmal performance at the scam election of February 25, he is now trying to save face, insisting that errant staff would be punished and would not be deployed in the March 11 governorship poll.

“This is arrant nonsense. Is INEC planning on training new staff within five days that will replace the so-called errant ones? Is he going to recruit new staff or deploy some from outer space?

“Prof. Yakubu should be man enough to own up to his failure. A fish rots from the head down, and that is what has happened at INEC.

“Rather than suspend any staff, the INEC chairman is the one that needs to step aside as his first act of contrition. Already, over 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on Change.Org to demand that the US, UK, and Europe place a visa ban on the INEC chairman. This shows you the general feeling of Nigerians. Prof Yakubu should hide his face in shame.”