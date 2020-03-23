Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 23, 2020
Son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for coronavirus.
Annoincing this on his twitter handle @atiku, the former vice president who was also the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election said the National Centre for Disease Control had been duly informed.

He also said his infected son had been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital Abuja for treatment.

The NCDC had earlier on Sunday put the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria at 30. It is however unclear if Atiku’s son is among the 30 cases or a fresh case..

Source: THISDAY

