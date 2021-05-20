fbpx
Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban

May 20, 2021070
Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban

The founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has described as “disingenuous” the linking of the resolution to ban open grazing in the south with the right to free movement of persons by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The AGF had on Wednesday, opposed the resolution by southern states to ban open grazing, drawing a parallel between the act and northern states prohibiting spare parts trading in the north, a trade dominated by southeasterners.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?” Malami said.

“For example it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north. Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

READ ALSO: Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Takes Off In Niger State

The AGF’s reaction came after the decision by governors in the south to outlaw open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot, in a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, last Tuesday.

On Thursday, Peterside while reacted to the comment by Malami via tweet, stating that the freedom of movement of persons does not extend to cattle.

“It is disingenuous to link a ban on open grazing to the constitutional right to the free movement of persons,” he said.

About Author

Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FEC Grants Approval For Creation Of Nigeria Investment, Growth Fund COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 1, 20200322

FEC Proposes ₦13.08 trillion Budget for 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday proposed a ₦13.08 trillion budget for 2021 fiscal year ahead of its presentation to the National Assembly next
Read More
October 31, 2014083

Arik Air Airlifts 16million Passengers In 8 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Major airline operator in the country, Arik Air, has said that it carried 15, 513, 407 passengers during the eight years of its existence. The carrier which
Read More
May 29, 20130104

Nigeria Auto Award Reaches 8th Edition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This year’s edition of Nigeria Auto Awards (TNAA) has been slated to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos at the end of May. The TNAA i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.