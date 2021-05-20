Atedo Peterside Faults Malami On Open Grazing Ban

May 20, 2021 70

The founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has described as “disingenuous” the linking of the resolution to ban open grazing in the south with the right to free movement of persons by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The AGF had on Wednesday, opposed the resolution by southern states to ban open grazing, drawing a parallel between the act and northern states prohibiting spare parts trading in the north, a trade dominated by southeasterners.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?” Malami said.

“For example it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north. Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

The AGF’s reaction came after the decision by governors in the south to outlaw open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot, in a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, last Tuesday.

On Thursday, Peterside while reacted to the comment by Malami via tweet, stating that the freedom of movement of persons does not extend to cattle.

“It is disingenuous to link a ban on open grazing to the constitutional right to the free movement of persons,” he said.