At Least 2,287 Killings Were Reported In 2021 Q3 – SBM

October 12, 2021
At least 2,287 persons were killed in numerous violent attacks across Nigeria between July and September 2021, this is according to a report released on Tuesday by SBM intelligence.

SBM intelligence is a research organisation that compiles and analyses data about happenings in the country.

The breakdown of the people killed shows that 1,153 civilians, 105 soldiers, 67 police officers, two immigration officers, one civil defence corps officer, and one customs officer were affected.

Others include 27 cultists, 29 members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), 10 vigilantes, 23 kidnappers, and 24 armed robbers.

961 persons were killed in the North West, 646 persons were killed in the North Central, 336 persons were killed in the North East, in the South East 137 persons were killed, while in the South-South 105 persons were killed and 102 deaths were reported in the South West.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

