fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER

ASUU: “We Will Embark On Strike If FG Does Not…” – TUC

March 2, 20220163
"We Will Embark On Strike If FG Does Not"... - TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has declared that it will join the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on a strike if the Federal Government (FG) does not resolve the lingering issues with the academics within two weeks.

BizWatch Nigeria recallls that ASUU is currently on a one-month warning strike as it negotiates with the government.

“Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students,” a statement signed by TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye said.

“Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.”

The TUC also condemned the behaviour of Adamu Adamu, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, during a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday.

The student associations had accused the Minister of walking out on them after voicing their grievances over the ongoing ASUU strike.

“We find it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer, rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out,” the TUC said.

“This act in our opinion seems discriminatory of some sorts, amidst finding a solution to resolve the Federal Government – ASUU impasse, which requires to be redressed immediately.

“Mallam Adamu should be reminded that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, most especially for students whose academic calendar continues to be distorted as a result of the multiple recurring strikes, occasioned by governments non-honoring of agreements.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle.”

NASS Rejects Bill To Create Special Seats For Women

About Author

ASUU: “We Will Embark On Strike If FG Does Not…” – TUC
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FOREXNEWSLETTER
February 25, 20161290

IMF Proposes Reversal of Forex Restriction, Naira Devaluation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has proposed that Nigerian government lifts foreign exchange ban placed on some imported items and allow the naira to
Read More
ILO Convention 190 COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
March 11, 20200356

NLC Calls for Ratification of ILO Convention 190

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and its social partners have called for the ratification of the International Labour Organisation ILO Convention 190 by the
Read More
COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
June 19, 20180356

American Society of Hematology Advocates Early Screening And Care For Children With Sickle Cell Disease

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This year, approximately 300,000 babies around the world will be born with sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited, chronic blood disorder which can cause s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.