ASUU Threatens Another Strike, Says Atmosphere Is ‘Tensed’

Another strike action looms, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) say that the Federal Government was yet to fully comply with the terms agreed upon the previous year.

Disclosing this was the union’s Chairperson of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Ibrahim Inuwa, to journalists over the weekend.

Inuwa said that the Federal Government had failed to honour the agreement it entered with representatives of the union that led to it shelving its months-long strike action in December 2020.

He said, “The University Campuses are becoming restive across the length and breadth, as Academics are threatening to shut down activities once again.

“This is coming as a result of the failure of the FGN to implement many aspects of memorandum of Action (MoA) it willingly signed with ASUU that ended the last strike in December, 2020.

“Given the glaring and deliberate failure of government to honour the agreement it willingly signed with the Union, it is becoming obvious that industrial harmony is gradually being destroyed in the university campuses.

“Enough is enough. ASUU is fed up with deceptive antics of the federal government of Nigeria.

“Only salary shortfall and visitation panels to federal universities have been addressed.”

Inuwa noted that the salaries of some members of the union had been left unpaid by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).

He said, “Meanwhile the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) through the IPPIS office has continued to omit our members from payment of salaries while others experience serious salary amputation. We are convinced this is done in connivance with the University Administration.

“In the meantime, IPPIS appears to be the corruption headquarters of the Federal Civil Service, as exemplified by double payment of salaries to employees, payment of salaries to non-employees, over taxation, dubious amputation of salaries, etc.

“We therefore call on well meaning Nigerians to wake up the FGN from its slumber to avoid another disruption of academic activities on universities campuses across the nation. The atmosphere is already tensed and charged.”