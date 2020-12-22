ASUU Suspends Strike

fbpx
December 22, 2020027
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of it nationwide industrial action.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, Tuesday.

READ ALSO: ASUU: Ngige Carpets Union Over Delay In Ending Strike

The suspension of the strike was announced on Monday evening after a meeting with the government delegation.

READ ALSO: TEF, EU To Train, Fund 2,500 Young African Women Entrepreneurs in 2021

Daily Trust recalled that ASUU commenced an indefinite nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement made with the union.

READ ALSO: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President of the union disclosed this on Aug. 12 after its emergency National Executive Council meeting. According to him, during the strike, “there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of our branches till government meets the union’s demands “.

The industrial action actually took effect from Aug. 13.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

