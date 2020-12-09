ASUU Strike Update: Meeting With FG Postponed Indefinitely

December 9, 2020 28

The federal government has shifted the date of its negotiation meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which was billed to hold on Wednesday with no new date announced.

The notice of the change in the date of the meeting was contained in a message from the Deputy Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan.

The message reads, “The Meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) by 3pm has been postponed. Thank you for your understanding.”

The union has been on an indefinite strike since March this year over the federal government’s failure to pay Earned Academic Allowances, non-provision of revitalization fund among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige had stated that the federal government had agreed to make a provision of N70 billion available for Earned Allowances which include other three University based unions and the revitalisation fund.

The Minister on Tuesday stated that the Federal Government has upheld its end of the bargain with the university teachers, he stated further that the government had faithfully complied with timeliness in the offer it made to the union.

“For instance, the Federal Government promised to constitute a Negotiation Committee for the 2009 Agreement and has fulfilled it with the last week’s inauguration of the committee that has Prof. Muzali as chairman.

“ The N40b Earned Academic Allowances/ Earned Allowances have also been processed just as the N30b revitalization Fund, bringing it to a total of N70b .

“ Likewise, the Visitation Panels for the Universities have been approved by the President but the panel cannot perform its responsibilities until the shut universities are re-opened.

“The gazzeting is also being rounded off at the Office of Attorney General of the Federation while the Ministry of Education is ready to inaugurate the various visitation panels.

“Similarly, Government agreed to pay salaries, allowances of Earned Academic Allowances/ Earned Allowances with a hybrid platform that is not hundred percent IPPIS as requested by ASUU while UTAS is undergoing usability and integrity test at National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as demanded by ASUU.

“I therefore state without equivocation that every offer with timeline has been faithfully fulfilled as promised by government .”