ASUU Strike: Union To Hold Meeting In Few Hours

Following the order from the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Vice Chancellors of all Public Universities across the country, addressing them to reopen their campuses and commence lectures, The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decided to schedule a meeting today by 4pm.

University academics have been on strike since February 14 to urge for more university funding and a reassessment of lecturers’ wages, among other things.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its current strike action on Wednesday 21st September 2022.

Several discussions between ASUU and the federal government have resulted in a stalemate. As a result, the federal government took the union to court.

The government, via its lawyer, James Igwe, asked the court for an interlocutory order preventing ASUU from proceeding with the strike until the main complaint was resolved.

