ASUU Strike: Union Directs Lecturers To Seek Alternative Jobs

November 17, 2020 23

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged its members to seek alternative means of survival as its strike enters its 10th month.

This was part of its press statement made by the Abuja Zone on Tuesday morning according to a twitter handle known for providing updates on the union.

“Today, we wish to let Nigerians especially our students and parents know that there is no hope in sight to ending or suspending the ASUU strike that has lingered for several months as Government is yet to show serious commitment towards addressing our core demands,” it said.

“Our members have been advised to seek other legitimate means of survival as the Government has not released salaries withheld since February, 2020.”

BizWatchNigeria recalls that students were recently advised to seize the strike opportunity to get a skill and add value to their lives.

It said students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable.

Days later, the feud worsened as no date has been fixed for resumption of negotiations by the two parties as the Government rejected multiple payment platforms for the various unions in the universities, saying that having such multiple technology-driven payment platforms is being discouraged globally.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe.

It said Ngige made this known in Abuja when the immediate past President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Samson Ugwoke and his successor, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, visited him.