ASUU Strike: Union Consulting Members, Stakeholders On Government Offer

The National Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it is consulting with its members and other stakeholders on the offer the Federal Government made to end its eight-month-old strike.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi made this known on Tuesday saying the consultation is with its members across the country and with its other critical stakeholders.

“We have what the government is offering and have transmitted same to our members nationwide and we are consulting on what the next line of action will be. You know a tree does not make a forest and our union is democratic in nature and practice.

“As for how long the consultation would take, I cannot say but it may go beyond this week. Whatever we decide on is definitely going to be in national interest, the interest of our children, the interest of our members and the good of all”, he said.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that after a series of meetings the union held with the government team led by the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, the government promised to pay the withheld salaries of lecturers ranging from four to eight months.

The government also said it would release N75 billion for the revitalisation of the system and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances.