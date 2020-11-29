ASUU Strike: There May Be More Later On – Academic Predicts

November 29, 2020 46

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have come under criticism for always resorting to industrial actions when they want results from the government.

However, an academic, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, from the Department of Geology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has revealed that there could be more actions later on.

“As for allowances, I’m not sure how long ASUU is going to keep fighting for arrears when there is no standard system for current allowance payments.

“In the next 5 years they will strike over 2020 allowances,” he declared.

READ ALSO: Why ASUU Strike May Be Suspended This Time For Real

He also insisted that the current stand-off between ASUU and the federal government over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), should not have been an issue at all.

Okonkwo told DAILY POST: “First of all, I think it is valid that the government would want to centralise its payment process to cut waste.

“ASUU should have started with a system like IPPIS but tailored for Universities (as they belatedly did).”

His comments come amid news that ASUU’s ongoing industrial action may be called off following the union’s latest meeting with the federal government.

At the meeting held on Friday, the federal government agreed to increase its offer to the union to N70 billion.

However, Okonkwo believes the offer is only a temporary solution.