fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSLETTER

ASUU Strike: “Stop Intimidating NITDA Over Deployment Of UTAS” – Ngige

April 22, 20220117
ASUU Strike: "Stop Intimidating NITDA Over Deployment Of UTAS" - Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said that Federal Government may consider taking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the industrial court if the negotiations fail.

The minister of labour also called on ASUU to refrain from “intimidating” officials in the ministry of digital communications and economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) over the deployment of the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) proposed by the union.

Ngige also revealed that FG does not have the resources to review the salaries of varsity lecturers by 180 percent as contained in a previous proposal submitted when Munzali Jibril, a professor, was leading the renegotiation committee.

“The solution is that number one, ASUU has to come down from its high horse. You cannot go and start intimidating people in NITDA and threatening the minister of the digital economy and communications with revocation of his professorship; that he is a fake professor and that they did not approve it,” he said.

“They went to ABU and said they are going to withdraw the certificate of the director of NITDA. That is bullying. It is not allowed in labour negotiations.”

The minister also said the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiation committee has been given six weeks to submit its report, adding that the six-week period will end on Friday.

Ngige said he will invite parties involved in the matter for a meeting by next week.

The labour minister said the federal government will consider taking the union to the industrial court if reconciliation fails.

“What is happening now is we have given the Nimi Briggs committee six weeks. We are waiting for their report. The minister of education has to transmit it and say this is what we have agreed,” he said.

“He will also transmit to the presidential committee on salaries. The six-week period ends this Friday and I’m calling everybody up by next week.

“The law says we can go to the industrial arbitration panel, which is where I’m supposed to refer this matter to if reconciliation fails, or the national industrial court if reconciliation fails.

“It is a double-barrel thing. I will choose the one I want. I will refer. The law says once conciliation has started at my level, you call off the strike.”

Kano Had The Highest Mobile Download Speed In Q1 2022

About Author

ASUU Strike: “Stop Intimidating NITDA Over Deployment Of UTAS” – Ngige
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

2022 Proposed Budget: Revenue Estimates, Deficit, Expenditure BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 8, 202101003

2022 Proposed Budget: Revenue Estimates, Expenditure, Deficit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A breakdown of the 2022 Appropriation bill was presented by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, at a public presentation on Friday. This comes a day afte
Read More
Ifeanyi Onyeabor ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
April 20, 20190793

Nollywood Movie Producer Ifeanyi Onyeabor Dies During Movie Shooting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Mr Fred Amata, has confirmed the death of Nollywood filmmaker, Ifeanyi Onyeabor, who died while shooting a m
Read More
Buhari BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
February 5, 20165450

Nigeria Has Saved N2.2 Trillion With TSA – President Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Buhari has disclosed that the implementation of the Treasury Single Account has helped his administration to save N2.2 trillion. he made this know
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.