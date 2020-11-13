EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

ASUU Strike: Parody Account Advices Undergraduates to Learn a Skill

November 13, 2020021
A parody account of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has given undergraduates seven pieces of advice on how to spend their time because of the union’s indefinite strike.

In a Twitter post, the ASUU clone advised the students to seize the strike opportunity to get a skill and add value to their lives.

“This strike is an opportunity for any undergraduate to get a skill.
Students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable. Successful people only seize opportunities.

