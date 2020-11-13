ASUU Strike: Parody Account Advices Undergraduates to Learn a Skill

November 13, 2020 21

A parody account of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has given undergraduates seven pieces of advice on how to spend their time because of the union’s indefinite strike.

In a Twitter post, the ASUU clone advised the students to seize the strike opportunity to get a skill and add value to their lives.

“This strike is an opportunity for any undergraduate to get a skill.

Students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable. Successful people only seize opportunities.

1. Intern or get a small-time job

This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike. 2. Join the family business

Some of us have ‘family businesses’. This the business — Official__ASUU (@ASUUNGR__) November 12, 2020

3. Learn a new skill

I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations — Official__ASUU (@ASUUNGR__) November 12, 2020

8 months. We have resolved to remain on strike for as long as possible to ensure that the Federal government commit to the agreement and take concrete steps towards ensuring quality public university education in the country. 2/2 — Official__ASUU (@ASUUNGR__) November 13, 2020

yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future. 5. Travel

There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form — Official__ASUU (@ASUUNGR__) November 12, 2020

up spiritual books. Read far and wide. 7. Have fun

Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc etc. — Official__ASUU (@ASUUNGR__) November 12, 2020

Between Asuu & Govt, I don’t even know what is what again 😏😏😏 All I know is, Education is Key 🔑 & no substitute for Education. — 👨🏾‍✈️Capt. Jamyl MD Abubakar (SKY DANFO DRIVER) (@CaptJamyl) November 13, 2020

380 billion naira for prosecution of BOKO HARAM suspects. 20 billion naira to ASUU to revitalize 90 public universities. What a SHAME!!! https://t.co/WqJSl1CFBp — DAN iel (@D_akpaetok) November 13, 2020

Nigeria is the only Country where Professors rig elections for Politicians but expel students for Examination Malpractices.

The same Politicians end up punishing the Professors with non payment of salary then the Professors turn back and punish the students with Long ASSU Strike — AMINU BATURE (@AlameenDanba2re) November 12, 2020