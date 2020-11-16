ASUU Strike: No End In Sight As FG Rejects Payment Platforms

November 16, 2020 32

The feud between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has worsened as no date has been fixed for resumption of negotiations by the two parties.

This is as the Government rejected multiple payment platforms for the various unions in the universities, saying that having such multiple technology-driven payment platforms is being discouraged globally.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe.

It said Ngige made this known in Abuja when the immediate past President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr. Samson Ugwoke and his successor, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, visited him.

Ngige told the SSANU delegation that the federal government will look into the payment system as demanded by SSANU and the Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) but they must have a “handshake with IPPIS and other payment system in use by the federal government as having such technology work in silos is being discouraged even globally.”

With this development, there is no end in sight for the resolution of issues that led to the protracted nine-month-old strike by ASUU.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the union went on strike to pressure the federal government to address its concerns about remuneration, working conditions, earned allowances and obsolete infrastructure, amongst others.

Recently, a parody account of the union had urged students to get jobs or start businesses saying the strike would not be ending soon.