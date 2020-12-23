fbpx
ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 23rd, 2020

ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 23rd, 2020

December 23, 2020
ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

BREAKING: Finally, ASUU Suspends Strike

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has “conditionally” suspended its nine months-long strikes. The union made the announcement on Wednesday. Read More…

ASUU Suspends Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of it nationwide industrial action.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, Tuesday. Read More…

ASUU Strike: We Delivered On Promises, Strike Ought To End Today – Ngige Fumes

The Federal Government has insisted that it has delivered on offers it made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its prolonged strike.

This was in reaction to the claim by ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who blamed the government for ASUU’s failure to call off the strike, noting that the lecturers would not return to classes until their salary arrears were paid as the government had failed to deliver on offers made to the union.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, however, revealed that ASUU agreed at their last meeting with the government team on November 27 to call off their nine-month-old strike before December 9. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

