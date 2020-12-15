fbpx
ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020

December 15, 2020036
Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, December 15th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

Again, Fed Govt, ASUU Cancel Meeting On Strike

A meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was again cancelled on Monday.

No reason was given for the cancellation of the parley scheduled to discuss the union’s current strike making it the second time in a row that meetings were cancelled without reason.

The Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, announced the postponement in a text message. Read More…

ASUU Strike: No Agreement On Resumption Date – Union Insists

The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has declared that the union did not reach any agreement with the Federal Government that it would suspend the strike on December 9, 2020.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in a statement had claimed that ASUU promised to resume academic activities on December 9, 2020 saying promises made to ASUU could only be achieved if the union returned to the classroom.

Reacting, Ogunyemi, in a press statement signed by him, said, “ASUU leadership did not reach any understanding with government to suspend the strike on December 9, 2020, and there is nothing in the government offer of November 27, 2020 to suggest that conclusion as allegedly claimed by the Minister of Labour and Employment. Read More…

ASUU Strike: We Delivered On Promises, Strike Ought To End Today – Ngige Fumes

The Federal Government has insisted that it has delivered on offers it made to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on its prolonged strike.

This was in reaction to the claim by ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, who blamed the government for ASUU’s failure to call off the strike, noting that the lecturers would not return to classes until their salary arrears were paid as the government had failed to deliver on offers made to the union.

Reacting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, however, revealed that ASUU agreed at their last meeting with the government team on November 27 to call off their nine-month-old strike before December 9. Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020
