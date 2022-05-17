fbpx

ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 17th May 2022

May 17, 20220170
ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

1. ASUU: “Strike Is Not The Best Approach To Address Issues” – Nwajiuba

The former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU extended the industrial action by another 12 weeks, citing a lack of readiness by concerned officials to resolve the crisis.

2. “ASUU Strike Is An Endemic Issue” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson said that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not destroy the “legacy” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said the issue of ASUU strike in the country is an “endemic” matter, which started many years ago, adding that the federal government is committed to ensuring resolutions of the areas of concern.

3. NANS Orders Students To Block Federal Roads, Protest Over ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged all its structures and organs to block all federal roads in protest ongoing strike in public universities.

NANS while reacting to the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), asked the students to ensure the roads are blocked daily for at least three hours until the Federal Government resolves its impasse with the aggrieved lecturers.

4. BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

5. FG Moves To End ASUU Strike, Resumes Dialogue

The Federal Government (FG) said that it will resume talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by next week as part of moves to end the lingering strike by the lecturers.

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment made this known during his opening remark at a meeting with the striking National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

6. “ASUU Strike Is A Ticking Time Bomb” – Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State has addressed the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike as a ticking time bomb, calling for the strike to come to an end.

She stated this on Wednesday at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration hosted by the Lagos State first family and the state government held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

7. “There Will Be No Presidential Primaries Until ASUU Strike Is Over” – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resolve their differences and call off the strike action.

The President of NANS, Sunday Asefon made this known via a statement on Sunday.

Elite Solar Smart Kiosk: Helping MSMEs Overcome Power Challenges In Nigeria
ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 17th May 2022
