ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 17th May 2022

May 17, 2022 170

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU extended the industrial action by another 12 weeks, citing a lack of readiness by concerned officials to resolve the crisis.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson said that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not destroy the “legacy” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said the issue of ASUU strike in the country is an “endemic” matter, which started many years ago, adding that the federal government is committed to ensuring resolutions of the areas of concern.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged all its structures and organs to block all federal roads in protest ongoing strike in public universities.

NANS while reacting to the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), asked the students to ensure the roads are blocked daily for at least three hours until the Federal Government resolves its impasse with the aggrieved lecturers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

The Federal Government (FG) said that it will resume talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by next week as part of moves to end the lingering strike by the lecturers.

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment made this known during his opening remark at a meeting with the striking National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State has addressed the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike as a ticking time bomb, calling for the strike to come to an end.

She stated this on Wednesday at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration hosted by the Lagos State first family and the state government held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resolve their differences and call off the strike action.

The President of NANS, Sunday Asefon made this known via a statement on Sunday.

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.