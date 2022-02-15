ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 15th February 2022

February 15, 2022 145

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has announced a “comprehensive and total” strike.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, declared the strike at a press conference addressed on Monday.

He said, the strike, which takes effect from Monday, February 14, 2022, would last for an initial period of four weeks.

According to him, the union tried to avert the strike but the Federal Government is unresponsive to the union’s demands.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami’s promotion as a professor has been criticized by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union after its National Executive Council meeting proclaimed the promotion as “illegal”.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke declared at a press conference on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said its members in universities across Nigeria will embark on an indefinite strike soon if the Federal Government (FG) fails to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the union in 2021.

Dr Biodun Olaniran, the Chairman of ASUU in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and the Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin via a statement issued after the union’s meeting on Monday, said that the failure of FG to fully implement the agreements is troubling.

The union said it had resolved to embark on an indefinite strike if FG fails to grant demands within a certain period of time.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has postponed its decision on strike, saying that consultations are still ongoing.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the union after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting was held at its Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to review the level of government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 23, 2020, and other related matters.

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment said that education cannot be funded solely by the government.

The minister of labour said this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today while responding to questions about the looming industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The state of education here is not anything to cheer about, I agree. The standard has fallen, I agree. But education cannot be funded by Government alone,” the minister said.

