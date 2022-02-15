fbpx

ASUU Strike: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Tuesday 15th February 2022

February 15, 20220145
ASUU News

Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

1. UPDATED: ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has announced a “comprehensive and total” strike.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, declared the strike at a press conference addressed on Monday.

He said, the strike, which takes effect from Monday, February 14, 2022, would last for an initial period of four weeks.

According to him, the union tried to avert the strike but the Federal Government is unresponsive to the union’s demands.

2. Pantami’s Professorship Is Illegal – ASUU

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami’s promotion as a professor has been criticized by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union after its National Executive Council meeting proclaimed the promotion as “illegal”.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke  declared at a press conference on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

3. “Meet Our Demands Or We Go On Strike” – ASUU To FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said its members in universities across Nigeria will embark on an indefinite strike soon if the Federal Government (FG) fails to implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the union in 2021.

Dr Biodun Olaniran, the Chairman of ASUU in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and the Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin via a statement issued after the union’s meeting on Monday, said that the failure of FG to fully implement the agreements is troubling.

The union said it had resolved to embark on an indefinite strike if FG fails to grant demands within a certain period of time.

4. ASUU Shelves Strike, Says Dialogue in Works

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has postponed its decision on strike, saying that consultations are still ongoing.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the union after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting was held at its Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to review the level of government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 23, 2020, and other related matters.

5. ASUU: ‘Government Cannot Solely Fund Education’ – Ngige

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment said that education cannot be funded solely by the government.

The minister of labour said this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today while responding to questions about the looming industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The state of education here is not anything to cheer about, I agree. The standard has fallen, I agree. But education cannot be funded by Government alone,” the minister said.

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on ASUU and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

